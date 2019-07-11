NJ Attys Duck $205K In Sanctions Over Nasal Spray Action

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday rolled back more than $205,000 in sanctions imposed on two law firms for filing a product liability action against a pharmaceutical company over their client's use of a nasal spray product, finding insufficient evidence the filing was frivolous. The Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court determined the trial court erred in December 2017 when it ordered Smith Mullin PC and Niedweske Barber LLC — known at the time as Niedweske Barber Hager — to split the sanctions, as AkPharma Inc. failed to establish that the firms frivolously pursued litigation or that they...

