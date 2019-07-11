TGI Fridays Patron Wins Cert. In Drink Prices Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A split New Jersey state appellate panel on Thursday nixed a ruling denying class certification in a suit against a TGI Fridays franchisee for not listing drink prices on its menus, saying a trial court mistakenly ruled that a patron must prove all proposed class members suffered a loss. In a published opinion, Judges Garry S. Rothstadt and Arnold L. Natali Jr. said plaintiff Robert Cameron is entitled to certification under state court rule 4:32-1(b)(2) in his bid for a court order barring South Jersey Pubs Inc. from omitting beverage prices from its menus going forward and declaring that practice unlawful....

