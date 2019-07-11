Mass. Top Court Expands Hearsay Rule In Civil Cases

Law360, Boston (July 11, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court ruled Thursday that a witness who cannot recall a particular conversation can be deemed "unavailable" and fall under one of the exceptions to the hearsay rule, ordering a new trial in the case of a woman who suffered permanent injuries after a surgery. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said the trial judge made no error under the state's current law of evidence when she excluded from the evidence a conversation during which a medical student who assisted with the surgery allegedly apologized to the patient and suggested he may have made a mistake that led to her injuries....

