DOJ Granted Deposition Delay In Forex-Rigging Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge overseeing a foreign exchange market rigging suit against several big banks is allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to delay deposition for three months, defying protests from investors who argue that the agency has been seeking extension requests to stall prosecution of their case. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield ruled Thursday that the testamentary discovery stay is extended until Oct. 21, when a trial involving a former JPMorgan foreign exchange trader indicted last year in an antitrust conspiracy, is currently scheduled to end. The agency is set to update the court on the status of...

