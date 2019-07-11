EPA Lays Out Plan To Avoid Duplicating States' Enforcement

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The federal government and states shouldn't duplicate inspections of permitted facilities, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday in its most comprehensive statement yet about the increased role the Trump administration wants states to take in compliance and enforcement matters. In a memorandum to EPA regional leaders, EPA Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Assistant Administrator Susan Bodine laid out concrete ways that state and federal environmental agency staffers can work better together, from participating in more joint planning sessions that could head off confusion about which office is supposed to handle which matters to avoiding "duplicative" inspections. The memo was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS