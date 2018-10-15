Cushman Asks 1st Circ. To Nix Atty Fee In Age Bias Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Cushman & Wakefield filed a First Circuit brief Thursday arguing that a district judge's $280,000 attorney fee award in the case of an employee fired due to age discrimination should be vacated, saying the man's lawyers used excessive block billing and cited too many hours for interoffice communications in calculating the fee. When Cushman raised those concerns to the lower court last year in the wake of a $1.28 million jury verdict, a judge agreed that the original fee request was excessive, reducing the nearly 300 hours of block-billed time by 5% and doing the same for over 130 hours of...

