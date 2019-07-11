Software Engineer Took Trade Secrets To China, Feds Say

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A former software engineer for a suburban Chicago locomotive manufacturer stole the company's proprietary information to benefit his new employer in China, where he remains at large, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Illinois federal court. Xudong "William" Yao, 57, downloaded more than 3,000 electronic files relating to the operating system for the manufacturer's locomotives within two weeks of starting work at the company, according to the indictment. Yao faces nine counts of theft of trade secrets over the allegations, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The indictment does not identify either company by name. Representatives of...

