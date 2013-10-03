Loestrin Buyers Fight To Advance Antitrust Case To Trial

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Loestrin purchasers accusing Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceuticals of sidelining generic alternatives to the widely used birth control drug have shot back at the drugmakers’ efforts to slip their antitrust lawsuit, as the buyers insisted there are still too many questions unanswered to stop the case now. A host of retailers, drug wholesalers, insurance companies and other drug purchasers are suing the pharmaceutical duo in Rhode Island federal court for allegedly cutting a decade-old deal that drove Loestrin rivals off the market, allowing Warner Chilcott to keep demanding a premium for its brand-name contraception. And in a redacted filing made public on Wednesday,...

