NC House Approves Cherokee Sports Betting Bill

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina House of Representatives on Monday easily passed a bill that would allow the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to offer betting on sports and horse racing at its two casinos, sending the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper. By a 90-27 vote, the state House approved H. 302, which would authorize betting "on the outcome of professional and collegiate sports contests" and betting on thoroughbred racing and other forms of horse racing at the tribe's Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee and Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, both located on tribal lands in far western...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS