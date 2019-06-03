9th Circ. Expedites Qualcomm's FTC Appeal

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday granted Qualcomm's request to speed up the appeal of its loss in the Federal Trade Commission action that threatens to upend the chipmaker's core business model, but did not grant its motion to stay the action. Qualcomm asked to expedite its appeal after U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled in May that the licensing practices it employs for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology violate antitrust law. In its brief order, the Ninth Circuit granted the motion unopposed. The chipmaker argued in its Monday motion to expedite that it would suffer irreparable harm from the injunction and...

