House Panel To Probe Private Immigrant Detention Deals

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into the Trump administration’s use of private contractors to run immigrant detention centers, amid concerns about “grave conditions” at those centers and escalating costs, committee leaders said Thursday. The investigation was prompted by reports of sexual abuse, unhealthy conditions, use of untrained workers, and retaliation for whistleblowers at immigrant detention centers and facilities used to house immigrant children, among other issues, Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee Chairman Jamie Raskin, both D-Md., said. The lawmakers also raised concerns about “dramatically escalating and seemingly unchecked costs to U.S. taxpayers”...

