Weak Ties To Imerys Ch. 11 Get J&J Talc Suit Remanded

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sent a woman's case claiming she developed ovarian cancer from Johnson & Johnson's baby powder back to state court Thursday, saying the company failed to prove the case is “related to” its talc supplier's bankruptcy case in Delaware. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez-Covington also said in her order that even if the case had met the necessary criteria, she still would have remanded it either because of requirements for mandatory abstention under the same law that Johnson & Johnson had cited or because of plaintiff Patricia Matthey's illness and the likelihood of the case being tried...

