Florida Hotel Calls Automatic Gratuities Suit A 'Set-Up'

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A South Beach hotel has told a Florida federal judge that a proposed class action accusing it of deceptively charging automatic gratuities and overbilling at its restaurants and bars is a "set-up," saying the plaintiff's menu and bill photos prove he knew of the discrepancies but willingly paid anyway. Jonathan Heckman carefully documented his food and beverage bills, then quickly contacted his personal friend and attorney, Lewis J. Saul of Lewis Saul & Associates PC, the day he checked out, the Mondrian South Beach Hotel said in a motion for summary judgment filed Thursday before U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez....

