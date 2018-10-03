MLB Umpire's Punitive Damage Claim Strikes Out In Bias Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday threw out a Major League Baseball umpire’s claims for punitive damage under Ohio state law in his race bias suit against the league, ruling that he can’t make claims based on the same conduct under two conflicting state laws. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken wrote that because Angel Hernandez based both his Ohio state law claims and his New York state law claims on the same alleged behavior by the MLB and Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre, the court must treat the conflict as a choice-of-law question. He found that the factors favor New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS