LaCroix's 'Outraged' Sanctions Bid In 'Natural' Suit Falls Flat

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An "outraged" yet "repetitive" sanctions bid by LaCroix accusing a proposed class of consumers of its sparkling water of "financial terrorism" over their false labeling suit fails to back up its arguments with evidence, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday. National Beverage Corp., which makes LaCroix, made a sympathetic case, but provided the court with "little basis for ruling in its favor," U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall said in an order denying sanctions against the class plaintiff. The judge said LaCroix largely left her to conduct her own research into the company's assertions, including its claim that the proposed class based...

