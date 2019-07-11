Advocates Demand Immigration Hearings Ahead Of ICE Raids

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Four immigrant advocacy groups filed suit in New York federal court Thursday in anticipation of imminent, wide-scale U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids to ensure that refugee families are provided with immigration court hearings prior to deportation. The groups — which include the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, the Central American Resource Center, the Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Public Counsel — filed suit on behalf of the refugee families they serve who had recently left their home countries. They have never been able to argue their claims for asylum because, having never been provided proper notice of their immigration court hearings,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS