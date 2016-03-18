Obesity Is An Impairment, Wash. High Court Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An employer that refuses to hire someone who is obese is violating a state anti-discrimination law, the Washington Supreme Court said Thursday in response to a Ninth Circuit certified question concerning a BNSF Railway job applicant's discrimination suit, saying obesity is a physiological disease that qualifies as an impairment. “Obesity is not merely the status of being overweight. Obesity is recognized by the medical community as a primary disease,” according to the majority opinion, penned by Washington Chief Justice Mary E. Fairhurst. The answer, which included dissent from Judge Mary Isabel Yu, comes nearly a year after the Ninth Circuit asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS