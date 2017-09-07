Allergan's Bid To Block Imprimis Drug Sales Limited To Calif.

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal court on Thursday handed a partial win to Allergan USA Inc. by blocking the compound drugmaker Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from selling medications under certain conditions, though the judge limited the order's scope to the Golden State. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ruled that San Diego-headquartered Imprimis should be barred from selling any drug in California unless the company can prove that the drug is destined for a specific patient who has a prescription for it. Allergan asked in May for a nationwide injunction to that effect, days after a jury awarded the company $48,500, finding Imprimis cost Allergan...

