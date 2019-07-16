NY Laws May Prompt Uptick In Pay Equity Claims

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- On July 10, 2019, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law two bills amending the New York Labor Law, with significant implications for employers in the state. One law implements a statewide prohibition on salary history inquiries and the other amends New York’s equal pay law to cover all protected classes and changes the standard for proving an equal pay violation from “equal to” to “substantially similar to.” The key provisions of each new law are described below, followed by the key issues and takeaways for employers. In short, employers should expect an uptick in pay equity enforcement actions and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS