J&J Opioids Were Sliver Of The Okla. Market, Judge Told

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's opioids have made up less than 1% of the total opioid prescriptions issued in Oklahoma, a statistician told an Oklahoma judge Thursday during the trailblazing trial in which the state has argued that an oversupply of the drugs caused an addiction and overdose crisis in the Sooner State. During the seventh week of the trial in Norman, Oklahoma, J&J called to the stand M. Laurentius Marais, a former University of Chicago professor who is now a consultant at William E. Wecker Associates. Under examination by J&J attorney Stephen Brody of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Marais told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS