Reed Smith Atty's Widow Fails To Reclaim $3M Win Over GSK

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday rejected a request from the widow of a Reed Smith LLP partner to reinstate a $3 million verdict she won against GlaxoSmithKline that was later vacated by the Seventh Circuit. Wendy Dolin, the wife of Reed Smith partner Stewart Dolin, has tried since 2012 to hold the pharmaceutical company accountable for her husband’s suicide, which happened a few days after he started taking a generic version of GSK’s antidepressant Paxil. After an initial win in the district court was overturned by the Seventh Circuit, and her appeal was not taken up by the nation’s top...

