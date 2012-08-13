Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Reed Smith Atty's Widow Fails To Reclaim $3M Win Over GSK

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday rejected a request from the widow of a Reed Smith LLP partner to reinstate a $3 million verdict she won against GlaxoSmithKline that was later vacated by the Seventh Circuit.

Wendy Dolin, the wife of Reed Smith partner Stewart Dolin, has tried since 2012 to hold the pharmaceutical company accountable for her husband’s suicide, which happened a few days after he started taking a generic version of GSK’s antidepressant Paxil. After an initial win in the district court was overturned by the Seventh Circuit, and her appeal was not taken up by the nation’s top...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

365(Personal Inj. Prod. Liability)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 13, 2012

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®