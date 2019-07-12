FCC's Starks Says Robocall Blocking Plans 'Far From Clear'

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Voice service providers' plans to offer free robocall blocking services are a little fuzzy, and the Federal Communications Commission's Geoffrey Starks says he wants them brought into sharper focus as soon as possible. The agency "spoke clearly" when it said it expected call-blocking services to be free, the Democratic commissioner said Thursday. But after hearing from Google, Verizon Communications Inc. and a dozen other major service providers about their progress, he said it seemed as though some were dragging their feet. "Despite historically clamoring for new tools, it does not appear that all providers have acted with haste to deploy opt-out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS