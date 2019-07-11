Calif. High Court Reopens Monster Energy's Case Against Atty

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the dismissal of Monster Energy Co.'s suit against R. Rex Parris Law Firm attorney Bruce Schechter, finding Schechter was indeed bound by a confidentiality agreement in the settlement of an underlying suit blaming Monster’s energy drinks for a teenager’s death. A trial court had previously axed Monster’s suit against Schechter, who represented a couple whose 14-year-old daughter died of cardiac arrest after drinking two 24-ounce Monster energy drinks. Monster and the couple had entered into a confidential settlement deal on which Schechter later commented to a reporter. An appellate court upheld that decision last...

