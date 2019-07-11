UnitedHealthcare Hit With Substance Use Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the insurer of putting barriers between patients and substance abuse treatment in the midst of an opioid epidemic, even when patients had Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans promising access to such coverage. The lead plaintiff, only identified as Ryan S., filed a complaint in California federal court on Thursday claiming UnitedHealth Group Inc. and various units have blocked coverage for substance abuse treatment. The plaintiff — who is a recovering heroin addict — says those policies stand in contrast to patients who have ERISA plans calling for that coverage....

