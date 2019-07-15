Jackson Lewis Lures Benefits, Labor Pros In Calif.

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has boosted its presence in San Francisco with the addition of an employee benefits-focused attorney from Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP and a traditional labor law expert from Meyers Nave Riback Silver & Wilson PLC. Donald P. Sullivan and Gina M. Roccanova were both added to Jackson Lewis as principals, the firm said in an announcement Thursday. Sullivan told Law360 on Monday that Jackson Lewis attorneys he had worked with recruited him and that he was drawn by the firm's collegial atmosphere. “What attracted me were not just the resources of the firm but the fact that the...

