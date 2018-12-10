3rd Circ. Won't Revive Race Bias Suit Targeting Port Authority

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey defeated a racial discrimination suit by a black retired sanitation supervisor Friday when the Third Circuit upheld a district court's toss of the case because the worker was too late in filing a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a New Jersey federal court ruling nixing claims the bistate agency unlawfully denied a salary increase and promotional opportunities to Peter J. Fenton III, rejecting his argument that he was entitled to "equitable tolling" of the 180-day window to file the EEOC charge,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS