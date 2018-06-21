L’Oreal Dodges Claims Over Misleading Cosmetics Bottles

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a suit alleging that L’Oreal USA Inc.’s cosmetics labels mislead customers, saying reasonable customers would not expect to get all of a viscous fluid out of the bottle with the pumps used in L’Oreal’s products. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl found that claims by Mary Tullie Critcher and others in the proposed class action failed to show that the labeling on four of L’Oreal’s cosmetic products was false or misleading, adding that they are preempted by federal law. “A reasonable consumer would know that a container that dispenses...

