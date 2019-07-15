SpaceX Asks Court To Allow Suit Disputing Defense Contracts

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX rebuffed the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s argument that the Court of Federal Claims lacks jurisdiction over allegations that the agency violated the law in awarding more than $2.2 billion in launch service agreements to its direct domestic space launch competitors. SpaceX urged Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to reject the government’s “ill-conceived request” to dismiss a suit it launched in May that claims the Air Force based its “award decisions on material deviations from the stated criteria and prejudicial unequal treatment, violations of law that significantly disadvantage SpaceX.” Despite the agency’s claims to the contrary,...

