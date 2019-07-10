Calif. Tees Off $10M Unpaid Fees Suit Vs. Golf Club Operator

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- California has sued ClubCorp for failing to return more than $10 million in initiation fees owed to Golden State residents, accusing the sprawling golf and country club operator of holding fast to its founder's maxim that "a dollar paid back is a dollar lost forever." In his complaint, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said it is "time for defendants to pay back what they owe." The complaint was filed Thursday in California state court, then removed to federal court the next day by ClubCorp Holdings Inc. Becerra wants to force ClubCorp to return the $10 million to its rightful owners, and...

