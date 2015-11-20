Attys Get $4.9M In Fees In Citigroup Exchange Rate Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The attorneys for a class of Citigroup Inc.-sponsored American depositary receipt holders will receive nearly $5 million in fees after securing a $14.75 million settlement in a suit alleging the bank manipulated the foreign exchange rate when providing dividends to ADR holders. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon signed off on the attorney fee request Friday, also giving her final approval to the settlement between the ADR holders and Citigroup. The New York federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice, bringing an end to the litigation over the bank’s alleged rate manipulation. The ADR holders had sued Citigroup in November 2015, alleging...

