Liberty Surplus Dodges Some Claims In Texas Library Row

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that Liberty Surplus Insurance policies cover the cost of repairing or replacing ceiling tiles at an Edinburg, Texas, public library, but not the expense of repairing or replacing the building's leaking roof or exterior stucco. In her ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal granted in part Liberty Surplus Insurance Corp.’s motion for summary judgment in its suit. The insurer was seeking a declaratory ruling that it does not have to cover policyholder Descon Construction for a $1.5 million arbitration award the city won over a defective, leaking roof, poorly installed stucco and other...

