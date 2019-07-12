NJ Atty Disciplined For Bogus Fee Doc In Lockheed Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded a lawyer for presenting a federal court and counsel for Lockheed Martin with a backdated version of a fee agreement signed by her client in support of a bid for attorney fees in an environmental suit against the defense contractor. The state’s highest court accepted the December recommendation of its Disciplinary Review Board in issuing the reprimand to Julie Anna LaVan, whom the panel said violated state rules of professional conduct by misrepresenting to the court and defense counsel that she was producing the original fee agreement. The panel found that LaVan “should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS