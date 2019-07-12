Atty Eyed In E&Y Tax Shelter Case Jailed After Extradition

Law360, New York (July 12, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A lawyer charged in 2008 with helping former Ernst & Young LLP partners develop fraudulent tax shelters for high-end clients and failing to report at least $8 million of tax liability was jailed Friday by a Manhattan federal judge after being extradited to the U.S. from Canada. David L. Smith, 63, appeared before U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, who rejected a proposed $100,000 bail package and ordered him remanded, setting a Sept. 19 conference. “I am denying bail,” Judge Stein said. Prosecutor Tim Capozzi said Smith likely has assets from real estate sales and other income that he has not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS