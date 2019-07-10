Cruise Co. Wants Employee's $10M Injury Award Axed

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises urged a Florida federal court Friday to nix a $10.3 million arbitration award in favor of an employee who injured his spinal cord when a bread trolley on a ship struck him, claiming the arbitration proceedings were not handled fairly. The cruise operator claims the award, issued June 6 in favor of Slobodan Despot — the maitre d' at a restaurant on board the Celebrity Eclipse — must be vacated. The International Centre for Dispute Resolution award goes against U.S. public policy on accused parties being presumed innocent until proven guilty and being afforded the right to an "impartial...

