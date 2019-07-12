J&J Again Asks For Win As Okla. Opioid Trial Testimony Ends

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson said Friday that Oklahoma hasn't carried its burden of proof in the landmark opioid-crisis trial, arguing again for an early win as the judge heard statements from a regulator who said a J&J unit successfully pressured a state board not to list the opioid tramadol as a controlled substance. Testimony wrapped Friday in the high-profile case, one of the first over the ravages of the opioid crisis. The state says J&J and Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit took lives, health and happiness from thousands of Oklahoma residents by relentlessly encouraging needless prescriptions and the use of highly addictive and deadly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS