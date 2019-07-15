Couple Can Get Separate Trials In Fraud Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has ordered a new trial for a woman convicted alongside her husband in Pennsylvania federal court in a benefits fraud case after finding that she'd been improperly forced to choose between taking the stand in her own defense and exercising her privilege not to testify against her spouse. A three-judge panel said in a published decision Friday that Renita Blunt should have been afforded her own trial after telling a judge that she intended to testify that her husband, Earl Lafayette Hall III, had threatened her into making a fraudulent phone call to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS