Gov't Says Oakland Can't Cry Lost Taxes From Raiders Move

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Friday intervened in the City of Oakland’s lawsuit against the Oakland Raiders and the NFL over the Raiders' pending relocation to Las Vegas to argue that the city can't use alleged lost tax revenue from the departure of the team as a basis for antitrust claims. Attorneys for the government filed a statement of interest in the case urging a California federal court to toss any claims seeking damages for lost tax revenue, arguing that “tax injuries are not cognizable” under U.S. antitrust law. The statement was signed by Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the...

