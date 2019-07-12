Huawei Says L3Harris Radios, Mapping Tech Infringe Patents

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei has hit aerospace and defense company L3Harris Technologies with a suit alleging that certain tactical radio and mapping-related products violate a handful of Huawei's patents. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. said in a complaint filed Friday in Delaware federal court that L3Harris Technologies Inc.'s Tactical 4G LTE Radios, which have voice, data and video capabilities, and the company's BeOn solution, a communications system that maps radio users' locations, among other things, infringe five of its patents. Huawei said that "by making, using, offering for sale, and/or selling products in the United States," including the BeOn solution, "Harris has injured...

