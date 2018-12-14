Lloyd's Aims To Keep Agent In Ring In $6.3M Boxer Dispute

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Lloyd's of London underwriter has asked a California federal court not to let its agent out of the ring, as Lloyd's seeks to hold International Specialty Insurance Inc. accountable for an injured boxer's $6.3 million claim gone wrong. Lloyd's underwriter CNA Hardy Underwriters filed cross-claims against ISI last month, blaming the insurance agent for mishandling boxer Andre Ward's $6.3 million claim by sending it to the wrong Lloyd's underwriter, thereby delaying CNA Hardy's receipt of the claim for more than a year. ISI has moved to dismiss those claims citing the fact that CNA Hardy never attached a copy of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS