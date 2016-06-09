Disney Says $62M Trial Loss Won't Stop VidAngel's Piracy

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Walt Disney and other major entertainment studios have urged a California federal judge to permanently block bankrupt VidAngel Inc. from ripping off the studios' content, arguing that the family-friendly streaming service can't afford to pay a $62.4 million jury verdict against it and its piracy efforts won't stop without an injunction. In a 17-page motion filed Friday, the studios argued that a permanent injunction is justified, because the Silicon Valley-based company has repeatedly disregarded the law and been "anything but contrite" for its infringement, even in the wake of its multimillion-dollar trial loss in June. "Even if VidAngel could pay the $62.4...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS