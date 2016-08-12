Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Health Plan, Cigna Units Look To Spike ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Several Cigna units and an NFL health benefits plan have urged a Texas federal judge to sack an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over denied claims for retired football players and their families, arguing the medical clinic behind the case didn't show all the players it sought to represent had authorized it to sue.  

Cigna and the NFL Player Insurance Plan said on Friday they should get summary judgment on all of Advanced Physicians SC's claims partly because the clinic doesn’t have standing. Specifically, the defendants said Advanced Physicians didn’t meet its burden of showing that each of the health...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Insurance

Judge

Date Filed

August 12, 2016

