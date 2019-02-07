Feds Defend TCPA From Latest Constitutional Attack

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is urging a Missouri federal court to reject a group of sports bars' argument that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's autodialer restriction doesn't pass constitutional muster, contending that a pair of recent appellate court rulings striking down a portion of this provision were wrong. In attempting to dodge claims that they blasted people with thousands of unsolicited text message advertisements, Entertainment Consulting International LLC and Outfield Brew House LLC — which operate several St. Louis sports bars adjacent to Busch Stadium — have argued the broad restriction that the TCPA places on using autodialers to call or send text messages...

