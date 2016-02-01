$80M Roundup Verdict Slashed To $25M By Calif. Judge

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday reduced an $80 million verdict against Monsanto to $25 million, calling the company's failure to warn about the dangers of its Roundup weedkiller "reprehensible" but finding the punitive damages awarded to a man who claims Roundup caused his cancer unreasonably high. A California federal judge on Monday slashed a verdict against Monsanto in a case over its Roundup weedkiller, finding a $75 million punitive damages award "constitutionally impermissible." (AP) U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said that the roughly $5 million in compensatory damages awarded to Ed Hardeman was sufficiently supported by the evidence presented at trial. However,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS