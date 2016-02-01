Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$80M Roundup Verdict Slashed To $25M By Calif. Judge

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday reduced an $80 million verdict against Monsanto to $25 million, calling the company's failure to warn about the dangers of its Roundup weedkiller "reprehensible" but finding the punitive damages awarded to a man who claims Roundup caused his cancer unreasonably high.

A California federal judge on Monday slashed a verdict against Monsanto in a case over its Roundup weedkiller, finding a $75 million punitive damages award "constitutionally impermissible." (AP)

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said that the roughly $5 million in compensatory damages awarded to Ed Hardeman was sufficiently supported by the evidence presented at trial. However,...

California Northern

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

February 1, 2016

