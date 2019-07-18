Real Estate Rumors: Magnum, Oscar Health, Trez Forman

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- New York City REIT has purchased a New York retail condo from Magnum Management and Real Estate Equities Corp. for $88.75 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for more than 60,000 square feet of retail space at 196 Orchard St., which is on the Lower East Side and adjacent to Katz's Deli, according to the report. Oscar Health has reached a deal to lease another 80,000 square feet at One Hudson Square in New York, pushing the firm's footprint to 160,000 square feet at the building, Commercial Observer reported on...

