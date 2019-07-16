NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig, Paul Weiss and Alston & Bird were among more than a dozen law firms that handled the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records last week, two of which were above the $100 million mark. Greenberg Traurig LLP represented RFR Holding LLC on its $258.25 million purchase of a Manhattan property on Madison Ave., while Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP represented seller Barbara Slifka on that matter and Alston & Bird LLP counseled Citibank NA, which provided financing for the deal. Meanwhile, Herrick Feinstein LLP, Jeffrey Zwick & Associates PC, Fox Rothschild LLP...

