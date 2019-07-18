Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- James Grier Hoyt has joined Cozen O'Connor PC as a new member of the firm in Washington, D.C. Hoyt counsels developers, owners and tenants on leasing, development, purchase and sale matters, and focuses on the D.C. metro area as well as areas up and down the East Coast. David Umpleby Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has brought on board a new partner at its office in Indianapolis. David Umpleby joins Taft Stettinius and brings to the firm an expertise in real estate finance. He has a particular emphasis on tax-driven deals, including opportunity zone, historic rehabilitation and low-income housing tax credit...

