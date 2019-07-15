Patchy Utah Record Derails Bid To Strip Atty Of NJ License

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday again refused to disbar a lawyer after he was suspended in Utah for trading legal services for construction work at his home, citing the limited record from the Utah disciplinary proceedings regarding a purported business dispute between the attorney and his onetime firm. About a year after their initial decision, the justices retroactively suspended Joseph Peter Barrett for 150 days as a form of reciprocal discipline in light of his 150-day suspension in Utah, rejecting the argument from New Jersey’s Office of Attorney Ethics that the Utah record alone warranted Barrett's disbarment. While evidence...

