Apache Loses Bid To Reduce $62M Verdict In Well Dispute

Law360, Houston (July 15, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Apache Corp. on Monday failed to land either a new trial or a $44 million reduction from a $62 million jury verdict it was hit with in April in a dispute over the construction of a processing facility and drilling of a gas well. A Houston jury sided with Castex Offshore Inc. after a monthlong trial and determined in a 10-2 decision that Apache didn't hold up its end of the bargain in connection with the gas well project in southern Louisiana. Apache was aiming to dramatically soften the jury's blow, asking Harris County District Judge Jaclanel McFarland to strike $44 million from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS