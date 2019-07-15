Global Net Lease Inks €246M In European Property Financing

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Global Net Lease said Monday it closed on a trio of new multiproperty financings earlier this year for a combined €245.5 million ($276.4 million) secured by more than a dozen of the firm’s assets in Finland, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Monday’s statement comes after the REIT said last week that it had closed on acquisitions of nine properties in the second quarter of the year. Those acquisitions included office, industrial and distribution properties in Illinois, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Alabama, among other states, and totaled 1.6 million square feet for a combined roughly $187.3 million, Global...

