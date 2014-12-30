Mass. Judge 'Troubled' By $3M Uber Settlement, $1M Atty Fee

Law360, Boston (July 15, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday said he was “troubled” by certain aspects of a $3 million settlement between Uber and a class of riders who say they were overcharged for airport rides, asking attorneys connected with the case to spell out why they deserve a nearly $1 million fee. More than 100,000 Uber riders would receive about $19 each, on average, with active riders getting their share of the accord via a credit to their accounts and inactive users receiving a check. The attorneys leading the suit from Bailey & Glasser LLP and The Law Office of Pedro A. Jaile...

